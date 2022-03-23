People living in a block of flats in Cheltenham have been left angry after one owner fenced off their own section of the back garden.

The property in Evesham Road is split into four flats which have a shared outside area - but now it has been split up by a fence.

One resident has called it a "sheep pen".

The 1.8m high fence has also meant the communal bin store has been moved, creating further frustration for the other residents.Alice Reeve, who lives at Goldington House with her elderly mother, said: "My mother and I have lived here for 35 years.

The fence in the middle of the garden Credit: BPM Media

"It's a property of interest. It's a beautiful Victorian building which looks out onto Pittville Park.

"It's always been the case that the flats share the garden at the back. It's always worked over the years - it's a very open space."

She said the resident responsible for the fence moved in around five years ago and immediately made her intentions to have increased privacy clear.

Alice said: "Over lockdown I analysed it and thought, this isn't going to work. It's such a beautiful property and I knew it wasn't going to work.

"She wants privacy but that's absolutely ridiculous. I can look out of my bedroom window and see into 'her garden'.

"I could also just look over the fence, so it doesn't give her any privacy really."

The view of the fence from one of the flats Credit: BPM Media

Alice says it is not just the residents of the property who have been affected by the ordeal.

"It's the poor neighbours that I feel sorry for," she said.

"Their kitchen window now looks out onto the fence. The basement flat also now just has a view of the fence.

"I've heard people call it a depressing eyesore, a sheep pen and that sort of thing. It is absolutely horrendous and all the neighbours have screamed about it."

On the planning application submitted to Cheltenham Borough Council, the three other flats in the building objected to the proposal to put up the fence.

The plan was titled 'the erection of a 1.8m wooden closeboard fence to create a secure and private garden as per the block plan'.

Credit: BPM Media

The neighbour also filed an application for permission to put up a garden shed to the rear of an existing garage which Alice described as "the final straw".

The other residents unanimously objected the plans.

Alice said although their objection to the shed and the consequent moving of the bins may seem petty, it will cause inconvenience to the residents.

"The drive is so long, and the food bins are heavy. At the end of the day we just want to get it out and it's a part of every day life."

Alice Reeve's mother, Annie, has been equally shocked and "disappointed" by the saga.

"I am so disappointed in her - that's how I feel. She can actually do this to vulnerable people," she said.

"To me I think there's greed attached to it all. I've called it a sheep pen.

"I've lived here for 35 years and things like this just don't happen. It's a bit of a shock."

The neighbour was approached but refused to comment.