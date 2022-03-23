Police find £100,000 worth of drugs after high-speed M4 motorway chase

Police seized a shopping bag full of illegal drugs after stopping a speeding car on the M4 motorway in Wiltshire.

Officers pursued the driver after he was clocked travelling at 99mph and failed to stop.

He later fled the car - prompting a search by the police helicopter - before the drugs were found.

The driver was subsequently apprehended and around 10kg worth of cannabis seized, which has a street value of around £100,000.

In a post on social media, Wiltshire Police’s specialist operations team said: “RPU recorded a vehicle at 99mph on the M4 this afternoon.

“After being requested to stop, the driver made off and, following a pursuit, the occupants ran from the car.

“One occupant was located thanks to the police helicopter and check of the car revealed 10kg of cannabis.”