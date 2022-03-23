A man is due in court following an alleged kidnapping of a teenage girl in Taunton.

Lee Shiers, of Horsey Lane in Bridgwater, has been charged with kidnap, assault causing actual bodily harm, robbery and committing a criminal offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

It follows an incident in South Road, Taunton, involving a 16-year-old girl.

The 35-year-old, who was remanded in custody, will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (March 23).