The four care homes Gloucestershire Council looks set to close

Four independent care homes in Gloucestershire could close amid a fall in demand for residential care.

Gloucestershire County Council has put forward proposals to close four care homes in the county.

They are Orchard House, in Bishops Cleeve, Westbury Court in Westbury in the Forest of Dean, Bohanam House in Gloucester and The Elms in Stonehouse, Stroud.

The proposal comes after the council found demand for residential care home places has been falling consistently for five years.

An overwhelming proportion of Gloucestershire residents of all ages who took part in a survey led by the council said they would prefer to be cared for at home.

In total, 99% of said it was ‘very important’ or ‘quite important’ to be supported by community-based care so they could stay in their own home for longer.

Director of adult social care Sarah Scott speaks to ITV News about the proposal

"In the past five years we've seen a real change in trend where people want to remain independent in their own homes for as long as possible.

"So we do a lot to support people - with the provision of domiciliary care, use of technology, linking them into their communities - to enable them to stay in their own home for as long as they would like to.

"So a care home bed isn't the answer for a lot of people, which is why we're now seeing an excess of care home beds in our county."

If the care homes are closed, the council will develop advances in technology to support caring for people at home, which they say has the backing of local NHS leaders.

The care homes being reviewed by the county council’s cabinet are all independent homes, as they say the proposals will meet the changing and more complex needs of its independent care home residents.

If the cabinet agrees the proposals next week, the council and the trust which runs the care homes under the Gloucestershire Care Partnership will talk to residents and their families in a six-week consultation.

Employees at each of the care homes will also be part of the consultation before a final decision is made in June.

Council leader Mark Hawthorne said: "I understand closing homes will cause concern to residents living in them and their families. That is why, if the recommendations are agreed next week, we will spend six weeks consulting with residents and their relatives, before a final decision is taken by cabinet in June.

"There will of course always be a need for residential care for those who need long term care and the changes that are being proposed will help ensure they receive this in modern facilities that have en-suite bathrooms and is flexible enough to adapt as needs of an individual change and develop."