A B-road in Wiltshire will remain closed for the rest of the year after it was branded "too dangerous" to carry out repairs.

People have been told to stay away from B4069 Lyneham Banks, which was shut in February following a major landslip.

The road was badly damaged and is still moving, according to Wiltshire Council.

It remains "completely inaccessible and impassable" for all cars and bikes - and the council says anyone who breaks through the fences is "putting themselves in danger of serious harm".

BMX riders have previously used the gaps to jump over. Credit: ITV West Country

Their warning comes after BMX riders were seen performing tricks on the road.

'Extremely dangerous'

The council says it is continuing to assess the site but will not perform any repairs because it is too dangerous.

It says will install permanent signs to tell drivers about the official diversion routes - which follow the A3102 and the A4.

These will be in place by Friday 25 March at the latest.

Cllr Dr Mark McClelland, cabinet member for transport, said: “The B4069 at Lyneham Banks is extremely dangerous, and people should not try to access it either in a vehicle or on foot.

People should not expect the road to reopen this year, the council warns. Credit: ITV West Country

“We have installed fencing and signage on site, but some people are choosing to ignore this and access the road. I want to make it clear that this is a very dangerous thing to do.

"The land is still slipping, and anyone who accesses the site on foot could easily trip on the uneven ground or get caught in a more serious landslide.

“Anyone who accesses the site is also in breach of the Traffic Order and could be prosecuted.

“We are currently studying the results of initial geotechnical investigations and surveys to establish the cause of the landslip and to establish the next steps.

“Due to the scale and nature of the damage to the road, this will be a long-term project with significant costs involved, and people should not expect the road to reopen this year.”