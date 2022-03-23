A woman was chased by a dog and then assaulted and sexually touched by its owner after trying to get it to leave her alone.

Gloucestershire Police are now appealing directly to the man to come forward.

The force says the woman was assaulted and sexually touched by a man in the Awebridge Way area of Gloucester at around 8.20pm on Friday 18 March.

The victim told police the assault and sexual touching took place after she attempted to get the man's loose dog to leave her alone.

It was reported the dog had previously chased the woman while the man watched on, meaning she had to shoo it away.

The man was described as being white, around 5ft 4ins in height and wearing a hat, puffer jacket and jeans. His dog was a Jack Russell type breed and called Nutmeg.

Investigating officers are asking the owner of the dog or anyone who knows of his identify to please come forward.

Information can be submitted by completing an online form and quoting incident 545 of March 18. Alternatively you can call police on 101.