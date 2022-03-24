Cornwall gorse fire believed to have been started deliberately

A gorse fire in Cornwall is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters attended the blaze at Penhale, near Newquay, around 4.50pm on March 22 after receiving multiple calls.

The fire - the sixth gorse fire in two weeks in Cornwall - destroyed at least two hectares of land.

The gorse fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Credit: BPM Media

‘Arson is suspected’

A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire Service confirmed an investigation is underway.

“Firefighters returned from the incident at Pendeen at 7pm on Tuesday March 22 after using hose reels to dampen hotspots,” the spokesperson said.

“Arson is suspected.”