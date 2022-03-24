An eight-year-old boy from Wiltshire has decided to trek the Yorkshire Peaks in memory of his little brother, who died just before Christmas.

Reuben Byrne died, aged two, five days before Christmas last year.

He had a condition that is so rare, it does not even have a name yet.

Only 20 cases have been recorded worldwide - but it is the same condition that Reuben's older sister Olivia also died from nine years ago.

Harry cuddling his brother Reuben. Credit: BPM Media

Harry, who is eight, decided to start fundraising last year to help the charities who supported his family.

In 2021, he raised an incredible £38,000 by completing the 'Race Around the Moon' distance challenge and a 'Hospice to Hospice' hike.

Now, Harry wants to push it even further.

'Incredibly caring young person'

He has decided to walk the three Yorkshire Peaks in memory of his brother from April 11.

He hopes to raise a further £5,000 for charities including Julia’s House children’s hospice, Naomi House & Jacksplace, Ronald McDonald’s House, Saffa, Sandcastle Trust and the Royal Artillery Charitable Fund.

Julia’s House sibling worker, Tracey Griffin, said: "Harry is an incredibly caring young person and you can’t fail to be inspired by his energy and compassion for other people.

"We’re so very thankful to Harry and his wonderful family for once again fundraising for the seriously ill children and families that we care for, and we wish them all the best in their special three peaks challenge in memory of Reuben."

It seems Harry - pictured with his mum Sophie and Reuben - would go 'to infinity and beyond' for his little brother. Credit: Sophie Byrne

Peter Abrahams, from Naomi House & Jacksplace, said: "The money Harry raises helps to make a real difference to the families who use our services.

"Our hospices support life limited and life threatened children and young adults, as well as their families.

"Once again, Harry has set the bar high with an amazing fundraising adventure! Harry, we’ll be cheering you along on every step of the way!"

The Byrne family, who are from Larkhill in Wiltshire, always knew Reuben's life would be cut short.

His mum Sophie explained: "Reuben fought through challenge after challenge and he always managed to smile. That rubs off on you, how resilient he was.

"I feel like all the miles we walked and taking on this new three peaks challenge is nothing in comparison to what Reuben went through."

She added: "Reuben taught us all to live in the moment and enjoy the simple things in life. Just holding his hand would make him happy.

"He didn’t need much – just love and care. I think there’s a lot we can all learn from that."