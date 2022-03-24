Five Plymouth Argyle fans have been banned from attending home matches after a mass brawl during a match last year.

Lewis Harris, 25, Dylan Yardley, 20, Thomas Dunne, 29, George Mitchell, 25, and Keiran Harries, 20, have all been banned from Home Park as well as other cities when Argyle play away.

Magistrates issued the bans after the five men admitted taking part in a brawl during Plymouth Argyle's match against Wigan Athletic on November 27 last year.

A joint investigation was launched by the club, the FA and Devon and Cornwall Police following the disorder.

The force said fans from both teams threw objects like bottles and coins during the "large disorder".

Stadium bans and fines

Harris, of Rydal Close, Estover, was given a 12-month community order with 160 hours unpaid work.

Mitchell, of Ayreville Road, Beacon Park, was also given a similar order with the same amount of unpaid work but with probation's Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Yardley, of Courtney Street, Newton Abbot, was fined £300.

Dunne, of Deacons Green, Tavistock, was fined £400.

Harries, of York Place, Stoke, was fined £500.

Each of the five men must pay £85 costs and victim surcharges.

What is a Football Banning Order?

Football Banning Orders are automatically applied for criminal offences at matches.

They can last up to three years and apply outside football stadiums as well as on the way to games.

The five defendants are banned from going into any town or city on any day when Argyle are playing away - from six hours before until six hours after the game.

The defendants are also barred from Central Park around the stadium on any home match day.

This applies from six hours before kick-off until six hours after the final whistle.