Detectives investigating the disappearance of a man who was last seen nearly ten months ago say they have found human remains.

Huw Williams was last seen at his Nottingham home on 6 May 2021 and has been listed as missing ever since.

Mr Williams' disappearance has been the subject of a large police investigation and officers have been working hard to locate him.

The remains were found in Gloucestershire in January and have now been identified.

Detective chief inspector Richard Bull, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our investigations are still ongoing but sadly we do believe these remains belong to Huw.

“We are not currently treating the discovery of these remains as involving any suspicious circumstances.

"Huw’s family has been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. They have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with this development.

“We are no longer classing Huw as a missing person and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”