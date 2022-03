A major fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Cornwall - a large number of firefighters are tackling the blaze.

The fire started on Penbeagle Industrial Estate at about 7am this morning (March 24).

Several fire engines are currently at the scene and thick smoke is seen billowing from the industrial estate.

The fire service has asked members of the the public to avoid the area.

Credit: BPM Media

