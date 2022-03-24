A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of a woman from Bristol in 2012.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Claire Holland - who went missing nine years ago - have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The 32-year-old, from Lawrence Weston, was last seen leaving the Seamus O'Donnell's pub in Bristol on June 6, 2012.

She was reported missing by her family on Thursday 14 June, 2012.

Watch police carry out searches in Bristol for Claire Holland in November 2021:

Detectives carried out a significant police operation in connection with her disappearance last November, with searches conducted across Bristol.

Today (March 24), Avon and Somerset Police said they have made an arrest and a man is in custody.

In a statement, the force said they are supporting Claire's family.

"We are continuing to provide support and updates to Claire’s family and we’d ask for their privacy to be respected at this time," a spokesperson said.