Murderer who has links to Cornwall has been missing for two weeks

A murderer who has been missing for two weeks is being hunted by the police.

Officers are looking for David Collier, aged 56, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Collier, who was originally convicted for murder, has had his licence revoked.

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate and arrest Collier, who has links to Truro, Camborne, London and Essex.

Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

He is thought to be wearing smaller framed glasses to the ones he has on in the image.

Anyone who sees Collier is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting reference Log 0367 of 10/03/2022.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.