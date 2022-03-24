When and where the Red Arrows will fly in Devon and Cornwall this summer

The Red Arrows have confirmed they will be delighting crowds in the West Country this summer with a number of performances.

The aerobatics legends have been in high demand this year and will perform at Falmouth Week in August.

They will also make four appearances in Devon - flying three times in Torbay and once in Teignmouth.

This is part of a 49-date programme which will take the Red Arrows across the UK this year.

The Red Arrows have done displays over other coastal areas in the West Country, including at Falmouth Week in 2021.

Return to Cornwall

The team will fly over Falmouth Bay on Wednesday, August 10.

The last time the Red Arrows were in Cornwall was during the G7 Summit over Carbis bay.

World leaders, including United States president Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron descended on Cornwall for the three-day summit.

The show also marked the team’s first appearance in Cornwall since 2018.

The Red Arrows’ aerobatic display changes each year. The new 2022 display will be revealed in May after being approved by the Public Display Authority.

The first half of the Red Arrows’ display consists of synchronised, formation aerobatics, followed by a more dynamic second half.