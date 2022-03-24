Fines of up to £500 could be imposed for people using barbecues on Troopers Hill Nature Reserve, Bristol Council has warned.

The fines are not new, but the reminder comes as the National Fire Chiefs Council urged the public to take precautions yesterday (25 March) after more than 25 wildfires hit the UK last weekend alone.

Most parks and green spaces in Bristol allow barbecues so long as they are used safely, but different rules apply in Troopers Hill due to its nature reserve status.

The fines can be imposed under a byelaw enforced by Bristol City Council.

The bylaw is in place to protect the wildlife and prevent wildfires breaking out across the reserve.

It came into force in April 2017 due to the high biodiversity and optimal conditions for wildfires on the park.

Large fires are more of a risk there than at other green spaces in the city, as the grass is never cut to provide the perfect home for some wildlife.

Bees are particularly prolific in the area as 84 species have been recorded, according to Friends of Troopers Hill.

Bristol City Council's website advises: "Police and Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and council officers check parks and green spaces. If they see someone breaking a byelaw that person will be asked to stop.

"If they continue they might be removed from the area and can be fined up to £500. If you think someone is breaking a byelaw, report it to us."

Other disputed activities include flying model aircraft and drones, and picking fruits and plants and camping.

A list of dos and dont's in the green spaces controlled by the council is available on their website.

The National Fire Chiefs Council have expressed particular concern amidst the unseasonably warm weather this week.

According to NFCC, the dry weather conditions the UK is currently experiencing, combined with strong winds and dead vegetation which has built up over the winter, can lead to spate conditions for such fires.

Paul Hedley, NFCC’s wildfire lead said: "We have seen over 20 wildfires in just one weekend; these can take hold incredibly quickly, destroying land and habitats, while impacting on local communities."

This also puts pressure on local fire and rescue services.

So far in 2022, more than 70 significant wildfires have happened across England and Wales.