Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh speaks to ITV News West Country about the show's success.

One of the stars of Netflix’s hugely popular Bridgerton show has hinted at a possible third season.

The show - which is part-filmed in Bath - focuses on the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

The first season was watched by more than 82 million households within the first month of its release.

Season two was released this week and Bristol’s Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, has hinted at a possible renewal.

Andoh said it was "fantastic" the show has boosted tourism in Bath. Credit: Netflix

‘What do you think?’

Speaking to ITV News West Country, the actor said: “A third season?

“So, it’s a phenomenally successful show and apart from Squid Games - we don’t talk about Squid Games - Bridgerton is still the most successful Netflix show in the English language.

“We can still hold on to that crown and we will.

“The show has been fantastically successful, it’s a Shondaland production, it’s a Netflix production…in terms of a season three - what do you think? That’s all I can say.”

The star also spoke about the impact the series has had on tourism in the West Country, with attractions in Bath benefitting from the show’s success.

“I’m really thrilled Bridgerton has had a bit of a tourist bounce for my area,” she said.

“I think it’s fantastic - Bath is the epicentre of regency swag. It’s where everybody went to be seen, so I’m thrilled we’ve lent into the history that’s available to us.”