A controlling husband set up cameras and groped his wife while she slept at their home in Cornwall.

Truro Crown Court heard how Michael 'Sean' Martin, 51, attempted to control every single aspect of his wife's life over the past two years.

Martin, of Penwarne Close in Camborne, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour a week before he was due to stand trial.

Prosecuting the case, Michael Brown told the court how Martin and the victim had been in a relationship since 2014. They married in 2017 and the victim moved into Martin’s home in 2019.

Mr Brown said: “She described the relationship as intense and her moving in was a turning point in the decline of the relationship and Mr Martin’s behaviour.

"He began to engage in multiple instances of controlling and coercive behaviour towards her.

"He became increasingly jealous and picky about what she did."

Martin became paranoid around her use of social media and installed cameras in the house.

He decided when she went to bed, and would sometimes switch off the electric and lights whilst she was trying to use the laptop or watch TV.

The defendant demanded the victim stayed awake and with him whilst he ate his dinner, regardless of what shift she was on at the hospital where she worked.

The prosecutor said: "He forced her to hold his hand in public, give him a kiss and tell him she loved him."

Mr Brown then told the court about how in November 2020, the victim was sleep on the sofa in her dressing gown. Martin groping her breast whilst she was sleeping.

The victim saw what happened on one of the cameras and confronted him, Martin smirking and saying he’d done it before.

In court, on behalf of Martin, Ramsay Quaife said: “He is 51 with no previous convictions and clearly needs help. He wouldn’t get help in prison.”Steve Butterworth, from The Probation Service, said dad-of-two grown up children, Martin’s jealously and issues stemmed from him being cheated on in a former relationship.

Sentencing Martin, Judge Anna Richardson said: “You left her no freedom with her time and she would be under pressure to respond to messages in a certain way, within a certain time frame and with a certain number of kisses. If she didn’t she’d be accused of lying.”

Judge Richardson went onto cite the examples of the behaviour, saying “the fact it was emotionally draining was clear”. She added that the victim feels a loss of her sense of self and self-esteem as a result of what Martin did.

She said that Martin’s past history in relationships in part explains his behaviour, but does not excuse it.

She outlined that Martin has sought help, but conceded the fact he is in a new relationship so soon is “concerning”.

Martin was given a 41-week prison sentence suspended for two years.

He must complete a 'building better relationships programme' and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

A 10-year restraining order was put in place and Martin must pay the victim £500 compensation.