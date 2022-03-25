The final batch of resale tickets for Glastonbury 2022 went on sale this morning (March 27), with general admission packages available to registered fans.

The famous festival is back this year after being forced to cancel in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While some tickets from 2020 have rolled over, a resale took place after some people cancelled their previous tickets.

The first batch of resale tickets were made available to buy on Thursday, selling out in just 18 minutes.

In a statement on the Glastonbury website, festival organisers said: "As in previous years, the exact number of tickets in the resale will not be announced. But it is a limited quantity."

If you are planning on buying tickets during this morning’s resale, here is everything you need to know.

When is the Glastonbury Festival ticket resale?

Glastonbury organisers announced that the resale of general admission tickets will take place on Sunday, March 26 at 9am.

The line-up poster for this year's festival, with more acts due to be announced. Credit: Glastonbury Festival

How much does a ticket cost?

Tickets will cost £280 plus a £5 booking per person. Furthermore, secure delivery of general admission tickets will rack up a charge of £9.30 for postage per order - for coach package e-Ticket delivery this will cost £2.50 per order.

UK tickets can be paid for with a UK debit card, Visa, or Mastercard credit card. Meanwhile, international tickets can only be bought with Visa credit cards or Mastercard credit cards.

The full price of the ticket must be paid in full at the time of booking because the deposit scheme for 2022 is now closed.

Where can I buy a ticket?

There are no ticket stations or shops where you can go to buy a ticket - it must all be done online.

Glastonbury's organisers have set it up so that tickets in the resale can only be bought from the SeeTickets website here.

How many tickets am I allowed to buy?

In the general admission resale on March 27, you can purchase up to four tickets per transaction. You can only book one ticket per registration.