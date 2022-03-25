A family from Devon has paid tribute to their “beautiful soul” following a fatal crash on the A39.

Jack Currant, from Okehampton, died at the scene of the two-car crash near Bideford on Sunday, March 20.

The collision - which happened around 12.15pm near Clovelly - remains under police investigation.

In their tribute, Jack’s family said the 32-year-old’s death had left a “massive hole” in their lives.

The crash happened on the A39 near Clovelly. Credit: Google Maps

“Thank you to everyone for all your kind words and support,” they said.

“It's clear how loved he was by everyone, which as a family has brought us all so much comfort.

“Jack, you touched us all with your beautiful soul and have left a massive hole in all our hearts.

“We'll all miss you dearly and you'll be in our hearts forever.”

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 0386 of 20/03/22.