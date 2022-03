Spring has certainly sprung at Pennywell Farm near Buckfastleigh and staff at the south Devon attraction say it is their favourite time of year.

It is a season of new beginnings and this year in particular is extra special as it is the first spring since the start of the pandemic that visitors are able to witness.

And there is so much for people to see - with new life in abundance.

Miniature pigs produce pint sized piglets! Credit: ITV West Country

These guys are only a week or two old and they love a snuggle Credit: ITV West Country

This little kid is no taller than the daffodils Credit: ITV West Country

Her name is Dandy... seems apt Credit: ITV West Country

This is her sniffing face Credit: ITV West Country

The herd of pygmy goats has suddenly become much bigger! Credit: ITV West Country

Winter may be over but these guys still need the heating on Credit: ITV West Country

Small lamb but LOUD NOISES! Credit: ITV West Country