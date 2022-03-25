Missing Plymouth teenager sparks urgent police appeal

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of a missing 17-year-old girl.

Ingrid Fay Rose - who mainly goes by the name Fay - was last seen on Wednesday (March 23) in the North Road West area of Plymouth.

Fay is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of slight build. She has shoulder-length dyed bright red hair and blue eyes.

She was was last seen wearing a black coat, grey joggers with sliders and red socks. A picture released of Fay can be seen at the top of this article.

It is believed she is still in the city centre and Mutley Plain area.

A police spokesperson said: "Her friends and relatives are concerned for Ingrid's welfare. She's not in any trouble and they just want her home and safe."

If you have seen Fay or have any information about her current whereabouts, please call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 581 of 23/3/22