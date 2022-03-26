Man knocked unconscious in Swindon assault

A man has needed hospital treatment after being knocked unconscious during an assault in Swindon in the early hours of this morning (26th March).

Wiltshire Police say he was one of two men, who were punched and kicked by a group of around six people outside Domino's Pizza on the High Street, Old Town at about 2am.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: “This was an appalling and sustained attack which left one of the victims requiring hospital treatment. If you were involved in any way, we would expect you to do the right thing and contact us immediately.

“This took place on a busy street and it is likely that numerous people will have seen what took place. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or may have recorded footage.”