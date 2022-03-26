Massive Attack have postponed a number of upcoming shows saying a band member is recovering from a "serious illness".

The Bristol-based band, who have cancelled performances in May, June and July, have not named the person but have said it will be "challenging and ongoing".

In a statement, the band apologised to their crew who "have already had to wait so long to do what they do so well" following the devastating effects on the live music industry of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"For the past few months, a member of Massive Attack has been contending with a serious illness. We're pleased to say that they are now in recovery.

"This process is positive but also challenging and ongoing, which unfortunately means that Massive Attack are not presently in a position to fulfil our live shows scheduled for May, June, and July 2022.

"The band deeply regret any inconvenience or disappointment caused - particularly to the fans of the band with whom it's always a honour to engage," the statement said.

The band, which features singer Robert Del Naja, also known as 3D, signed off their message saying they will be "back soon".