Plymouth taxis to get green and white makeover to match city's colours

Taxis in Plymouth are to be be painted in the city's colours after council chiefs approved a new licensing policy.

Councillor John Riley says there will be a five year-lead time for the new green and white livery to be applied.

He said: "The green and white livery will be introduced to increase public’s confidence that they are hailing a properly-licensed and approved cab.

"The colours are distinctive. They are Plymouth’s colours and promote pride and professionalism. At night, this will help with identification and will support clearer CCTV images if required.

"We know it’s been a tough few years so are giving drivers and operators more time to do this and this is allowable as a business expense."

The new licensing policy has now been approved by full council.

Council chiefs said drivers will be given ample time to get on board with the new rules which include:

A staggered approach to introducing cleaner vehicles by 2030

Livery for new HCV’s and for existing from May 2027 (private hire vehicles can no longer be white).

Both private hire and Hackney carriage vehicles must take contactless payments by July 2022.

The Department for Transport recommendations for additional DBS requirements for drivers, vehicle proprietors and operators will be introduced.

Last December, many drivers were left outraged at the proposed policy - with some arguing about the costs.

Martin Leaves, secretary of the Plymouth Licensed Taxi Association, said: "We pay fees for the licence and their plates, we are having to pay for a DBS check every year, CCTV in the cab, card reader machines, having to wrap the taxi in the colours they want, electric vehicles which they cannot afford, but don’t have the infrastructure.

"We all know we have to go electric at some stage but common sense is to put in the infrastructure first.

"The annoying thing about this is that they are only there to licence in the same way that they licence pubs - but they don’t go down the road telling a pub what colour carpet they should have."