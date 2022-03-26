Search is on for South West children to star in films

Young people from Cornwall and Bristol could be the next big stars of the screen.

A casting agency is on the hunt for children from around the South West to play main roles in future films.

The positions are for main roles in films - though it doesn't say which ones on the casting call.

Children aged 6 up to 13 are needed for different roles, and they're looking for girls and boys specifically from Cornwall and Bristol.

Shaheen Baig Casting agency has found actors for big roles in TV and film, including Peaky Blinders, Brighton Rock and Black Mirror.

One of their recent posts is looking for young people from Cornwall to film in the summer, specifically from the following areas of Penzance, Cambourne, St.Erth, Hayle, St. Just, Mullion, Redruth and Truro.

They are looking for boys aged 11-13 years old to play a character which is "spirited, funny and thoughtful".And they are also looking for girls aged six to eight, to play a "lively, mischievous and determined" character.

The advert states that the agency is meeting professional actors for these roles, but if someone is successful, the role will be paid. They're asking to be sent a short video telling them a bit about themselves.

The Bristol gig is looking for girls aged 11-13 to film this summer, for a character who is "imaginative, quirky and brave".Shaheen Baig Casting have a history of casting young people with no prior acting experience. You can find more details on their Facebook here.