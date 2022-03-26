Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after a death in South Gloucestershire

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in what police have described as a "devastating incident" at a house in South Gloucestershire.

The 22-year-old victim was found seriously injured in a house on Chipperfield Drive in Kingswood around 8:20pm last night (Friday). He died later in hospital.

A 23 year-old woman, who knew the man is in custody. Next of kin have been informed.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Ben Lavender said: “This is a devastating incident in which a man has lost his life and a thorough investigation will now be carried out to establish what happened.

“An arrest has been made and we can confirm the victim and the person arrested were known to each other.

“There’ll be a continuing police presence at the scene of this incident while our enquiries continue. We’ll also be increasing patrols in the area to support and reassure the local community, with neighbourhood officers able to answer any worries or concerns.”

If anyone has information which would assist the investigation, they are asked to call the police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222071378.