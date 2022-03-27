Devon's 'boy in the tent' celebrates two years of camping out for charity

North Devon's Max Woosey, known as the 'boy in the tent', has reached another impressive landmark in his unusual charity challenge.

The 12-year-old from Braunton has camped out every night for the past two years, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for North Devon Hospice.

Max Woosey hosted a party to celebrate the landmark. Credit: ITV News

"I was thinking of only doing a week, and it spiralled from there, and now it has been almost two years," Max said.

"There have been lots of difficulties and challenges but my whole family have boosted my spirits and helped me out during this time."

On Saturday Max hosted a party and an event called the Big Camp Out.

Among the special guests was fellow fundraiser Harmonie-Rose Allen from Bath.

Max was joined by friends and fellow fundraisers. Credit: Max Woosey

"He's just really inspirational," Harmonie-Rose said of Max.

Children and adults around the UK were encouraged to join in on the 'Big Camp Out' to help raise money for charity - and people across the country posted photos of their own attempts.

Among those wishing Max good luck was West Country hero and fellow fundraiser Mark Ormrod.

The former Royal Marine and triple amputee said: "Well done on everything that you've done at this point. Congratulations on your two year anniversary.

"I will try my very best at the next event to come along and even though I haven't been 'in the field' for a while, [I will] spend a night in a tent with you."

Max's efforts have so far raised almost £750,000 for North Devon Hospice.

"That is absolutely vital," said Leo Cooper, the hospice's communications manager.

"The money has paid for community nurses for a whole year, caring for 500 people. So Max can say he has made a difference to the lives of 500 local people."