Dozens of firefighters have helped to tackle 'a mile of fire' that was allegedly started deliberately on Exmoor National Park.

Crews from Bampton Fire Station were called to Hawkridge, near Dulverton, on Friday evening (March 25) and discovered 'a very large area alight', which required multiple stations to attend.

Firefighters from Dulverton Fire Station, South Molton Fire Station, Lynton Fire Station, Tiverton Fire Station, Porlock Fire Station and a water bowser from Barnstaple Fire Station were called.

Crews then used all terrain vehicles and beaters to bring the fire under control before being able to extinguish it.

But speaking about the fire in a Facebook post, the crew at Bampton Fire Station said the fire was not an accident but was intentionally set.

The station's team wrote: "The fires appear to have been started deliberately according to witness statements therefore the Police and the National Police Air Service attended to investigate.

"The Police helicopter was also able to relay images/video of the incident area from above to the fire incident commanders."

Anyone who might have information useful to those investigating is being urged to contact the police by calling 101.