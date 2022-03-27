Police officers investigating the death of a man in South Gloucestershire have been granted extra time to question a woman in custody.

A 22-year-old man, who has not been formally named, was seriously injured at a property in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, on Friday evening (March 25).

He subsequently died in hospital.

Police arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and received a 24-hour custody extension from Bristol Magistrates' Court this morning (March 27).

Senior Investigating Officer DI Ben Lavender said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and we have a team of officers and police staff working tirelessly to piece together the events which led up to this terrible incident.

“The man’s family continue to be updated and fully supported by specially trained liaison officers and our thoughts are very much with them.

“There continues to be a police presence at the scene of this incident and reassurance patrols are ongoing, so we’d encourage residents to please speak to officers with the local Neighbourhood Policing team if they have any questions or concerns.”

Anybody who may be able to help the investigation or is has any information is urged to call 101 and give the reference number 5222071378.