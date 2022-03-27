A busy road connecting Torquay and Paignton will stay closed for at least the next two months as work to install a new rail bridge is proving more complicated than expected.

Network Rail has apologised for the delay, which means the seafront road will be shut until the end of May. Some locals have described the diversion as a 'nightmare'.

Work to replace the Torbay Road bridge had been due to finish in early March, but that has been pushed back to late May.

Residents say the diversion is a 'nightmare'. Credit: ITV News

Network Rail says the location of BT internet cables means the beams which support the road surface will take longer to install than expected.

While the work continues, the road either side of the bridge will remain closed with the existing diversion route remaining in place.

Scott Pillinger, programme manager for Network Rail said: “We’re really sorry to have to share this news and apologise to everyone who will be affected by the extension of this work. We understand that this will be disappointing for residents, businesses and road users.

“Unfortunately, the complex nature of the bridge replacement means that we’ve had to extend the work to ensure the BT cables keep working and that no one is cut off from these services.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this has caused and thank local residents for their patience and understanding.”