Exeter's deputy lord mayor Ian Quance dies after living with cancer

Exeter's deputy lord mayor has died after living with cancer.

Councillor Ian Quance was appointed deputy lord mayor last year and was open about his diagnosis.

Before becoming a councillor, Ian spent a number of years working for Exeter City Council, where he headed up the authority’s bereavement services department.

A spokesperson for Exeter City Council said: "The council, its staff and councillors send their condolences to Ian’s friends and family at this sad time."

Ian was born in Birmingham in 1958. He grew up on the boundary of Handsworth and the Black Country within walking distance of his beloved Hawthorns.

After completing a geography degree at St David’s University College, Lampeter, he returned to the Midlands working for a local brewery as a stocktaker for four years.

After this ended in 1984, and after two years working in temporary jobs in factories, he moved to London to study for a PGCE. He then spent three years teaching in a school described at the time as the roughest in England.

Ian left teaching to become the world's first Gardener in the Community in the London Borough of Camden. He drove around the borough in a brightly painted milk float, encouraging community gardening projects, guerrilla gardening and digging wildlife ponds for schools.

During this time, he married Heather and Alys came along soon after. The prospect of raising a child in a one-bedroom flat in North London was daunting, so when Alys was six weeks old, the family moved to Heather’s home in central Alabama.

The next five years were filled with running English country gardens, growing fruit and vegetables impossible in the UK, augmented by counting the contents of supermarket shelves and delivering pizza for Domino's. Family circumstances led to a return to the UK in 1997 and the family, now with Jacob as well and Ian’s father, settled in Kentisbeare.

Ian took a temporary position at Mid Devon District Council helping to manage the grounds maintenance contract. Part of this covered the cemeteries in Tiverton and Crediton and Ian saw the management of these was desperately in need of review. He encountered the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), an event which changed his career.

In 2004 he moved to Exeter City Council where he went on to become bereavement services manager in 2007. He joined the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) board the year after and was elected president in 2011. He contributed much to the institute and was made a Fellow in 2013.

The family moved to Exeter in 2013 to be closer to work but he was made redundant three weeks later. Ian then worked as an independent consultant before joining Edge IT. He later began advising local councils on the running of their cemeteries and crematoria.

Ian has two more sons, Ewan and Henry who were both born in Exeter, somewhere close to where Waitrose checkout number eleven now stands.

He went on to serve as a councillor in the ward where he lived with his family, cats and tropical fish, close to his allotment.