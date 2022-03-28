A woman has been charged with murder after a man died in hospital following an incident in South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Chipperfield Drive, in Kingswood, on Friday 25 March night and found Bradley Lewis with serious injuries. The 22-year-old later died in hospital.

Police say a post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Abigail White, 23 and of Chipperfield Drive, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 28 March).

Paying tribute, the victim's family simply said: "Our wonderful much-loved son Bradley, taken from us too early."