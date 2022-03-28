A man has died at the scene of a crash in Bristol.

The man was pronounced dead following pronounced dead a single-vehicle incident on Ableton Lane, Severn Beach, at 7.20am today (March 28).

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: “The collision took place in the early hours of this morning.

“Ambulance service colleagues also attended and sadly the male driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

“A road closure put in place to facilitate a forensic investigation was lifted at approximately 3.30pm".