Man stabbed to death by next door neighbour while on a work call

A father-of-three was stabbed to death by his next door neighbour while on a work conference call, a court has been told.

Matthew Boorman was knifed 27 times on his own front lawn in an attack at the hands of his neighbour Can Arslan in October last year.

The incident followed a "long-running dispute" in the quiet residential street of Snowdonia Road in Walton Cardiff, a jury has been told.

Sarah Boorman - Mr Boorman's wife - witnessed the incident and Aslan stabbed her in the leg when she tried to intervene.

After leaving the scene he then burst into the home of another neighbour, Peter Marsden, and stabbed him eight times.

Arslan, 51, has admitted the attempted murder of Mr Marsden and causing GBH with intent to Mrs Boorman as well as one charge of affray.

He admits stabbing Mr Boorman but denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

On day one of his trial at Bristol Crown Court today (March 28), prosecutor Kate Brunner QC told the jury there had been "a long running dispute" between Arslan and other people on the street.

She said that the argument had started years earlier over a shared driveway and a car prang, but had developed. The court heard neighbours had repeatedly lodged complaints with the police and the council.

"He targeted the neighbours who had tried to get him evicted," she said. "He took his revenge in the most extreme of ways."

The incident happened on Snowdonia Road, a quiet area in Walton Cardiff near Tewkesbury Credit: PA

Ms Brunner said Mr Boorman was on a work conference call as he got out of his car to head into his home, where his wife and children were inside.

She said it was at this point the 43-year-old was "accosted" by his next door neighbour.

"His wife unlocked the door to greet him, she saw him [Arslan] walking calmly across the lawn and attacking Mr Boorman," Ms Brunner told the jury.

"She thought at first he was throwing punches, then she realised he had a knife in his hand and was stabbing Mr Boorman in his face and neck.

"His work call heard him."

The court heard the attack was captured on doorbell and CCTV cameras.

Ms Brunner said Arslan appeared "calm" and was "smiling as if he was entertained at what he was doing" as neighbours shouted at him to stop.

She went on to describe Mrs Boorman's "valiant" attempts to save her husband, resulting in her sustaining a serious cut across her thigh.

Other neighbours, including off-duty police officer Mr Wilkinson, tried to intervene and Arslan eventually walked off down the road.

Despite neighbours' attempts to resuscitate Mr Boormam, he died at the scene.

The case continues.