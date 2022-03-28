Death of man who collapsed in Gloucester street no longer suspicious

The death of a man who collapsed in the centre of Gloucester is no longer being treated as suspicious.

Darren Elliott, 54, died in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday 8 February after collapsing on Southgate Street the previous day.

Gloucestershire Police had treated his death as unexplained and have been piecing together his final 48 hours leading up to his death.

Detectives appealed for anyone with information about his movements to come forward, including customers of a kebab shop on Bristol Road who may have remembered seeing Mr Elliott the day before he died.

Having now spoken to a number of people, officers have confirmed his death is being treated as non-suspicious.

An inquest into Mr Elliott's death is due to be held at a later date.