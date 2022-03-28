Senior doctors have warned a persistent cough and fever should not be dismissed as Covid-19 - as it could be another infectious disease like tuberculosis (TB).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is calling on the public and healthcare professionals to help tackle TB as cases continue to rise across England.

In the South West there were 163 cases of TB last year. Nationally there was 7.4% rise in diagnoses compared to 2020.

TB is a serious infectious disease and symptoms include a persistent cough and fever.

While the vast majority of cases can be successfully treated with antibiotics, it can be life-threatening without appropriate treatment.

UKHSA South West Consultant in health protection Bayad Nozad said the West Country has "low TB incidence" but said it remains a "serious public health threat".

"It is more important than ever to focus our collective efforts in controlling TB," he added.

“It is important to remember that not every persistent cough along with a fever is Covid-19, it could be Tuberculosis, which can be treated easily with antibiotics.

"We are calling for anyone who has possible TB symptoms to speak to their GP to get diagnosed and treated as soon as possible, to minimise the chance of long-term ill health and onward transmission.

“TB is curable and preventable and now is the time to get our elimination efforts back on track.”

What are the symptoms of TB?

a persistent cough that lasts more than three weeks and usually brings up phlegm, which may be bloody

breathlessness which gradually gets worse

lack of appetite and weight loss

a high temperature

night sweats

extreme tiredness or fatigue

TB disproportionally impacts under-served populations such as those who have been homeless, spent time in prison or misused drugs and other substances.

Numbers and rates of TB cases with drug resistance increased in both 2019 and 2020. There were more cases of drug-resistant TB in 2020 than any year since enhanced surveillance began.