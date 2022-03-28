Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll has left the club to take up a role at fellow National League club Woking.

Sarll, 39, took charge of the club in 2019, after starting his management career at Stevenage three years earlier.

Sarll's contract was up at the end of season but in a statement Yeovil Town FC said he will leave with "immediate effect".

Assistant manager Charlie Lee will be stepping up as interim manager charge for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, Yeovil Town FC said: "All at Yeovil Town would like to place on record our thanks to Sarll for all his efforts over his three seasons in charge.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."