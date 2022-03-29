The A3074 St Ives Road has been closed in both directions following a building fire in Carbis Bay.

It's believed that the property was set alight in a suspected arson attack.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (March 29).

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at around 4.30am to a property fire on St Ives Road in Caris Bay.

Crews from St Ives Community Fire Station used three pumping appliances and a hose reel jet to put out the flames.

Devon and Cornwall Police Officers were also in attendance to investigate the blaze.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three pumping appliances from St Ives Community Fire Station responded to this incident.

On arrival, a property fire was discovered. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Firefighters are still on scene checking for any hot spots.

"Arson is suspected as the cause and the police are on scene."

The A3074 Treylon Avenue has been closed from Prothrepta Road to Higher Tregenna Road whilst investigations continue.