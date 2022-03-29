Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival returns to Somerset after two years

The Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival Circuit is set to return to Somerset this year after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

It's set to take place on November 5 in Bridgwater and preparations are already underway.

The event attracts tens of thousands of people to Somerset from all over the country.

Starting back in 1881, it's one of the oldest carnivals in the UK.

Unique to the town's celebrations is 'squibbing' which sees 'squibbers' take to the streets with fireworks lit at the end of long poles.

The celebration dates back to the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 and its purpose is to raise money for local charities.

Organisers say they hope that the carnival will help boost the local economy, with tens of thousands of people expected to pack out the streets for the much-anticipated event.

The Carnival Circuit is arguably the county's most popular annual celebration.

Around 100 decorated carts travel through some of Somerset's towns throughout November after months of fundraising and preparation.

Dave Croker, Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival Chairman, said: “I am absolutely delighted Bridgwater Carnival is back this year, and I really cannot wait for it to begin.

“It’s always a very special night when the carnival comes to town, and to feel that excitement, atmosphere and enjoyment once again after so long will be a joy to behold.

“The pandemic has been difficult for us all in so many different ways, and it has had a big impact on both the carnival committee and entrants in terms of fundraising and cash flow.However, we are absolutely determined to put on a special show for 2022 and bring the smiles back to everybody’s faces."