Chief operating officer for Truro Cathedral Sean O'Neill speaks to ITV News

Truro Cathedral is facing an £11,000 bill after a vandal "threw missiles" at its windows.

A total of 19 historic windows were broken in the incident, with more damaged.

Chief operating officer for Truro Cathedral Sean O'Neill said: "A little over 10 days ago an individual decided, in the middle of the night, to throw missiles at some of our windows.

"It broke 19 of our windows here and caused significant damage to other windows," he added.

"It's just very sad that somebody chooses to do this for such an important building to a lot of people."

He said the damage cost around £11,000, adding: "It's really specialist now to get that sort of damage rectified and it's work that we can ill afford right now."