All of the occupants of a car involved in a four vehicle crash on the A30 in Cornwall have died.

The collision happened between Carland Cross and Chiverton Cross on the Zelah bypass at around 6:25 pm on Monday (March 27)

Three cars and a large goods vehicle were involved in the collision.

All occupants of one of the cars - a Citroen Picasso - died at the scene.

As well as the Citroen and the LGV, a Skoda Octavia and a Vauxhall Zafira were also involved in the crash.

All other people involved sustained minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them on 101.