A couple from St Austell say they are desperate to get a pregnant Ukrainian woman and her family to the UK before she gives birth.

Michelle and Ian Toogood-Johnson and their two teenage children have matched with a Ukrainian family fleeing the war via The Sanctuary Foundation.

They have redecorated the annexe of their home near Trewoon for Tetiana, her husband Yurii and their two-year-old Yana to move into.

The home is ready to be opened up to the family - but visa delays mean they are not yet in the UK

But delays in processing visas for the family to travel to the UK mean that 39 weeks pregnant Tetiana may now have to give birth in Poland, or during the 20-hour car journey to the UK.

If the baby is born in Poland, it could mean a delay of up to four weeks while a new visa application is made.

Michelle Toogood-Johnson said: "We're getting to that critical point that if the visas don't turn up and they don't get the entry we've got a very hard and sad decision to come to terms with.

The Toogood-Johnson family feel in a race against time to get a pregnant Ukrainian woman to the UK

"They have very little out there, there's no preparation for the baby, they took what they could for emergency supplies. I've shed tears for the family."

In a statement, MP for St Austell and Newquay Steve Double said: “My team and I have been in contact with Michelle over the past few days and we continue to provide direct support in ensuring that Tetiana and her family are able to come to the UK safely as soon as possible.

“I have written to the Refugees Minister on Michelle’s behalf and a member of my team spoke directly to the Minister during an online meeting on Monday to highlight the urgency of the case.

“I have been informed that it is being treated as a priority case and will be processed urgently.

“I am expecting a full written ministerial response within the next 48 hours and as soon as this is received I will contact Michelle to provide her with an update.”

In response, a government spokesperson told ITV News: “Our Homes for Ukraine scheme opened just over a week ago and has seen an incredible response from the British public, with people successfully matching, being granted visas and arriving in the UK.

“We have surged staff from across government to our visa application centres, which are open seven days a week, to process applications for the Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family Schemes.

“Vital security checks are in place to ensure the safety of the UK public and those fleeing conflict, but we have made the process quicker and easier - the visa form is shorter and valid passport holders can apply online and complete biometric checks in the UK.”

A Facebook support group has been set up by the family to help others in St Austell who are interested in helping families.