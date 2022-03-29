Play video

Deborah Frances-White on bringing The Guilty Feminist to Bath

The Australian-born host of The Guilty Feminist podcast Deborah Frances-White says one of her first memories of being in the UK is of a visit to Bath.

"Bath is one of my favourite places in Britain," she said. "I was raised in Australia and one of my very first seminal memories of being in the UK was being taken on a trip to Bath.

"I was just aghast at the history and the wonder and actually the friendliness of the people," she said.

"When my mum came over, it was the first place I took her and she was like 'my God this is incredible'."

This week, the world-renowned comic will return to the city for a live recording of The Guilty Feminist at The Forum in Bath on March 30.

"It's a dream come true," she said. "I just can't wait to be in the audience

Deborah launched the podcast in 2016 with a simple phrase 'I'm a feminist, but...'. Since then, it has turned into a global phenomenon - clocking up more than 95 million downloads.

Each week guests join Deborah on the podcast - which is part comedy, part deep-dive discussion and part activism - to 'explore the goals of 21st century feminists, hypocrisies and the insecurities which undermine them'.

Six years on, every show still opens with its hallmark one-liners starting 'I’m a feminist but… '

"I'm a feminist but...one time I went on a women’s rights march, popped into a department store to use the loo, but got distracted trying out face cream. When I came out, the march was gone," said Deborah.

Ahead of the Bath recording, ITV News sat down with Deborah to find out what people can expect...

What can I expect from the Guilty Feminist live at the Bath Forum?

Deborah said the show will be a combination of Graham Norton, Jules Holland and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow - but with women taking centre stage and shining light on the everyday issues which affect them.

There will be a raft guests, including comedians Suzi Ruffell, Kemah Bob, Tiff Stevenson and musician Grace Petrie.

This week's special guest will be Jamie Klingler from Reclaim These Streets.

Jamie and the Reclaim The Streets team were responsible for taking the Met Police to the High Court over its handling of the Sarah Everard vigil.

They will be talking to Deborah about how they won the case and every citizen should have freedom of expression.

Who is Deborah Frances-White's favourite ever guest on The Guilty Feminist?

There is a long list of stars who have been guests on Deborah's podcast including Shappi Khorsandi, Gemma Arterton, Dawn O'Porter, Aisling Bea, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jo Brand, Rose Matafeo and Nicola Coughlan - to name a few.

But she said there was one particular occasion which really struck a chord - when she found Emma Thompson "wandering around backstage" at a recording of the podcast at the London Palladium for the 100th year anniversary of the Suffragettes.

Deborah said: "She'd been in the audience with her teenage daughter and was so moved by the show she'd just stepped out of the audience and said to the ushers 'I want to go back stage'.

"She came on stage and talked about when she was young and doing standup comedy in a male environment, she didn't have this exciting, supportive environment and how much she values it.

"That meant so much to me - and I was in tears on the stage."

Emma Thompson and Deborah Frances-White attending the Late Night film premiere in 2019. Credit: PA Images

But Deborah nearly missed out on the opportunity to meet American feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem - due to some security guards.

"Gloria Steinem came to the show in New York and came back stage and they didn't recognise her.

"It was a venue with bouncers in New York and they wouldn't let her come back and my friend had to be like 'she's Gloria Steinem - she's one of the most famous feminists in the world, I think we should let her backstage'."

But she said there are still a few famous faces on her wishlist, including Michelle Obama, Malala, Greta Thunberg and Jacinda Ardern.

"If you're watching... I would love that," she said.

This is Deborah's best 'I'm a feminist but...'

Over the years, Deborah says she has heard many hilarious one-liners using the 'I'm a feminist but...' introduction.

"One of my favourite ever 'I'm a feminist buts...' this is a true story, one time I was on a light aircraft from Cape Cod to Boston and the pilot said to me 'how much do you weight?' in front of everyone.

"It was so he could safely determine how much fuel to put in the plane and I panicked. I lied by 20lbs - endangering my life and the lives of the other passengers, and a border collie who was on board for the ride.

"Then the plane got a little shaky and I panicked. I said to my best gay friend who was next to me, 'David I lied about my weight - we're going to go down'.

"He replied 'don't worry darling, they put on 10lbs for women and gay men. They know...'"