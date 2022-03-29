A bus which burst into flames while in service is being examined by engineers to find out what caused the explosion.

Shortly before midday on Thursday 24 March, a number 75 bus travelling through Bedminster Down suddenly broke out in flames, rapidly escalating into a fireball.

All passengers and the driver were able to get off safely after a college student noticed smoke and that her bag was melting and triggered an evacuation.

The smoke plume from the fire was visible from miles away, with a loud 'bang' audible in surrounding areas.

The bus company says investigations into what caused the fire are ongoing Credit: BPM Media

The number 75 bus was driving down Bishopsworth Road in Bedminster Down when Ruby Elvin, a 17-year-old college student, noticed it was rather warm on the lower deck of the bus at the back.

She normally chooses to sit there due to the warmth from the engine, but says it got a bit hotter than planned.

Ruby said: “It started getting really hot. My bag started burning up, melting. It’s one of those plasticky tote bags and the corner of it just melted. Then there was smoke around my feet.

“I ran down to the front of the bus as we were going up the hill into Bedminster Down and told the driver. At first, she said ‘no, it’s not on fire’, but then she looked round and the back of the bus was filled with smoke."

The driver and passengers all escaped unharmed Credit: BPM Media

The driver immediately stopped the bus and the people from both levels of the double-decker got to safety as Avon Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews from Temple, Kingswood and Bedminster were sent to the incident.

Today (March 29) a First West of England spokesperson told ITV News: "The vehicle involved in the fire last Thursday at Bedminster Down is still being examined by engineers to establish the cause of the incident.

"We have been in touch with the customer who first alerted the driver to thank her for her swift actions and we also want to recognise our driver who facilitated a quick and safe evacuation for her passengers.

"There was some damage caused to a nearby property by the incident and we are in discussion with the residents to ensure the cost of repairs is fully compensated."

Damage to a nearby property Credit: BPM Media

The crews arrived on the scene to find the bus engulfed in flames as thick black smoke billowed high into the sky. Crews used two hose reels and a safety jet to extinguish the flames.

There was also damage to three neighbouring properties, including the guttering of a carer living next to where the bus burned.

Gaye Russell said: “I had the fire brigade in the loft and outside the house. The guttering is all melted and they pulled down the rest of it, because it could fall on someone. The white window frames are all brown and black and fire damaged too."

The bus was removed from the road and towed back to one of the First Bus depots for the cause of the blaze to be established.