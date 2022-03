There are long delays on the M4 westbound near Swindon this morning (March 29) following a vehicle fire.

Emergency services were forced to close the motorway between junction 16 for Swindon and junction17 for Chippenham.

At least one lane is now open, but Highways England are warning people to allow extra time for their journey.

The incident has caused delays of up an hour with almost six miles of almost static traffic.