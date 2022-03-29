A motorcyclist and his passenger have died following a crash, police said.

The men, in their 30s, were involved in a collision at the junction of Ermin Street and Grange Drive in Swindon on Sunday evening.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the accident, which took place shortly after 7pm, to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed this collision to please contact us as a matter of urgency.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage, doorbell camera recordings or dashcam footage to get in touch.

“The next of kin of both men have been informed and our thoughts are with their families and friends.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”