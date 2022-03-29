Murder accused sat on neighbour's body and lit ‘triumphant’ cigarette, jury told

A woman has described watching in horror as her next door neighbour stabbed her husband to death on their front lawn after a long-running dispute.

Can Arslan knifed father-of-three Matthew Boorman 27 times before sitting on top of him and lighting a “triumphant” cigarette, a court has been told.

The incident happened on October 5 last year, in the quiet residential street of Snowdonia Road in Walton Cardiff, Tewkesbury.

Arslan, 52, admits stabbing Mr Boorman but denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility. He is on trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Mr Boorman's wife - Sarah Boorman - witnessed the entire attack and sustained a deep cut to her leg. Arslan has admitted to causing GBH with intent to her.

Mr Boorman had just got home from work and was still on a conference call when the attack unfolded.

In a police interview played to the jury at Bristol Crown Court today (March 29), Mrs Boorman said her two youngest children were watching cartoons as their father was killed.

Mrs Boorman told police: "I saw Matt close the car door behind him, I saw Arslan walk across the window of our kitchen and head towards Matt.

"I heard Matt shout and then I saw them having a fight and I ran from the kitchen."

Mathew Boorman was returning home from work when Can Arslan attacked him Credit: Boorman family/PA

She said when she got outside she "saw blood" and watched as Arslan repeatedly stabbed her husband.

"He just stabbed Matthew like he was an animal on the floor. I wish I had hit him with something so Matt had a chance to run," she said.

“Arslan treated Matthew like he was a piece of meat; he sat on top of him and he lit a cigarette as if he was triumphant.

“Then he threw the cigarette on the floor and got up casually and walked around to the front garden as Matthew lay dying on the floor.”

Forensic tents at the scene of the killing Credit: Rod Minchin/PA

Describing the defendant’s manner, she said: “He was calm, he knew exactly what he was doing, he had waited for Matthew, he had done what he had done to Matthew and he was pleased with what he had done to Matthew.”

She added that her oldest child had seen his father’s bloodied body from the window, adding: “He can’t get it out of his head.”

After killing Mr Boorman, Arslan forced his way into the home of Peter Marsden and stabbed him eight times, although Mr Marsden eventually managed to wrestle him out of the property.

Arslan has admitted the attempted murder of Mr Marsden.

Off-duty police officer Stephen Wilkinson followed Arslan brandishing a piece of wood, trying to force him to drop the knife.

"I saw grown men with planks of wood and golf clubs telling Arslan to drop the knife," said Mrs Boorman.

"He was enjoying it. He loved the attention. He always said he was going to murder us."

Police at the scene of the incident in Walton Cardiff.

Mrs Boorman said Arslan repeatedly threatened her family, filming outside their children’s bedrooms, during the long-running dispute.

She said they had stopped using their garden because of Arslan’s threats and she said their children didn’t have play dates.

"My mum was scared he would attack me when I was putting out the washing," said Mrs Boorman.

"He said he would murder me and rape me. He said he would only get 10 years and that was easy. He said we were jealous of him."

Prosecutor Kate Brunner QC said: “The prosecution say this was a premeditated killing carried out in retribution and anger and this defendant is guilty of murder.”

The trial continues.