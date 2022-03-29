Police cordon in place after man raped in grounds of Exeter church

A police cordon is in place in Exeter after a man was raped in the grounds of a church.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the incident happened between 4am and 5.15am on Tuesday 29 March in the area around St Sidwell’s Church.

A scene guard remains in place in the area.

A 20-year-old man from the Exeter area has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

Anyone with any information, or who was in the area during the time of the attack, is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference CR/026317/22.