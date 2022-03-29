Roads in south Bristol have been closed following reports of a firearm being discharged.

A police helicopter and armed officers were deployed to Hareclive Road, Hartcliffe, at around 9:40pm last night (28 March).

Avon and Somerset Police received multiple calls about it.

Cordons remain in place while officers are examining a car.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.40pm last night we received multiple calls about a firearm being discharged in the Hareclive Road area of Bristol.

“Officers, including armed officers, were immediately deployed to the scene and the police helicopter was asked to lift from its base in South Wales.

The cordon at the scene Credit: BPM Media

“Those involved in the incident are reported to have fled the area immediately after the firearm was discharged and it is currently unclear whether anyone has been injured.

“Members of the public can expect an increased police presence in the area as we seek to locate those involved and establish what happened.

“As part of our investigation house to house and CCTV enquires are underway.

“Cordons are currently in place on Hareclive Road and Newland Road while officers are also examining a car.

Hareclive Road, Bristol Credit: BPM Media

“Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 522073769.”

First Bus tweeted just after 7.30am this morning (March 29) that Hareclive Road in Hartcliffe is shut and the 76 bus service is being diverted as a result of this.

The firm said: "Service 76 is currently diverting via Bishport Ave, Queens Road, Grange Road resuming normal Route Church Road."