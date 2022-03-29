Play video

A school lego club from Bath has won a national robotics championship and will now be heading off to the world finals in Texas.

A robot designed and programmed by a group of Freshford Church School pupils beat hundreds of teams from around the country to win the UK First Lego League Challenge.

The year five and six students will now go to Houston, Texas, for the world finals.

"We couldn't really believe it at first," said Henry, who is on the team.

"We didn't think we'd win. We thought it would be a different team but then suddenly they announced that we'd won and we were really surprised.

"We never thought it would be us."

First Lego League Challenge is a global competition for nine to 16-year-olds.

It is designed to encourage an interest in science, technology, engineering and maths - known as the STEM subjects.

Teams build and programme a Lego robot to take on specific challenges.

The school is now raising money to ensure all of the children can go to America for the finals.